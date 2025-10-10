Cuban Fighters May Become Russia's Top Foreign Force

Russia is increasingly turning abroad to sustain its war in Ukraine, with thousands of Cuban recruits reportedly joining its ranks as Moscow struggles to replace mounting battlefield losses.

Ukrainian officials estimate that as many as 25,000 Cubans could soon be fighting for Russia, making them the largest foreign force in the conflict.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, told members of the U.S. House during a national security briefing on Sept. 19 that Cuba ranks "at the very top" among countries supplying mercenaries to Russia.

"It is beneficial for Putin's regime to attract Cuban mercenaries," Yusov said during the briefing.

"So if a foreigner dies, there are no social payouts and no responsibility."

"There are no relatives inside Russia who are unhappy with the war," he said.

British intelligence estimates Russia's casualties have surpassed 1 million, forcing the Kremlin to draw manpower from Africa, Latin America, and Central Asia.

The financial appeal is strong for Cubans, with Russia offering salaries of about $2,000 a month, nearly 100 times Cuba's average wage.

"The economics alone make this a powerful draw," said Cristina Lopez-Gottardi Chao, an assistant professor at the University of Virginia's Miller Center and an expert on Cuba.

While Havana denies official involvement, U.S. officials believe the scale of recruitment would be impossible without Cuba's tacit approval.

An internal State Department cable dated Oct. 2 and seen by Reuters said, "After North Korea, Cuba is the largest contributor of foreign troops to Russia's aggression, with an estimated 1000-5000 Cubans fighting in Ukraine."

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova said the deployments by Cuba and North Korea were "political gestures, not signs of Russian shortages."

She said more than 1,000 Cubans were already in combat, adding, "We literally have their passports as proof."

Analysts say Cuba's motivations are both economic and ideological.

"Cuban soldiers are paid exceedingly well," said Alexander Motyl, a political science professor at Rutgers University who is an expert in Soviet and post-Soviet politics.

"If they die, their widows will be rich. If they live, they'll be rich heroes."

Motyl added that the move also allows Havana to "poke Washington in the eye" by aligning more openly with Moscow.

Russia's reliance on such partnerships is indicative of deeper vulnerabilities.

"Sourcing soldiers from places like Cuba, North Korea, and across Africa and Central Asia is a sign of weakness — possibly even desperation," Motyl said.

By July, the Ukrainian news outlet Babel reported that foreign nationals — excluding Russian citizens — made up 49% of prisoners in Ukraine, up from just 1% in 2022.

"Without foreign recruitment, Moscow would likely be unable to sustain offensive operations," said Serhii Kuzan, chairman of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Center.

Western intelligence also views these deployments as part of an authoritarian alliance linking Russia, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba.

"North Korea and Iran also benefit through technology transfers," said Luke Coffey of the Hudson Institute, adding that such cooperation may help advance North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

Bill Cole, CEO of the Peace Through Strength Institute, said the war is becoming a training ground for allied regimes.

"Every foreign unit that rotates through Ukraine is learning how to fight in the world's first large-scale drone war," he said.

"That's the danger."

Reuters contributed to this report.