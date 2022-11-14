Putin Pushing to Strip Passports from Russians Opposing Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly pushing for new legislation that would allow him to seize passports from Russian who are openly critical of the country's invasion of Ukraine, according to the Kyiv Independent.

The independent Russian media outlet Meduza obtained the proposed amendments to a bill that is still in consideration and posted the information on Telegram, which the Kyiv Independent translated.

The proposal outlines a list of "crimes" such as "spreading fakes" about the war in Ukraine, "discrediting the Russian army," and "participation in the activities of an undesirable organization." Anyone found in "violation" of these rules could have their passport seized. The Independent reports that this policy is being put in place to target Ukrainians who switched their nationality and obtained a Russian passport due to the country's occupation.

Putin's move comes after Russia lost territory in three major regions of Ukraine to counterattacks by the country's forces.