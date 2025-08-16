WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vladimir putin | donald trump | donetsk | luhansk | withdraw | ukraine | volodymyr zelenskyy

Report: Putin Could Relax Territorial Claims in Exchange for Donetsk Region

Saturday, 16 August 2025 11:15 AM EDT

President Donald Trump told Ukraine's leader on Saturday that Russia's Vladimir Putin offered to freeze the frontlines elsewhere if Kyiv agreed to withdraw from the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, a person familiar with the matter said.

Trump and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Putin said there could be no ceasefire before that happened, and that Putin could pledge not to launch any new aggression against Ukraine as part of an arrangement.

