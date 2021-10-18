×
Tags: Virus Outbreak | Slovakia

Restaurants Closed in Parts of Slovakia amid COVID-19 Surge

Restaurants Closed in Parts of Slovakia amid COVID-19 Surge

Monday, 18 October 2021 12:00 PM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia on Monday reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the hardest-hit parts of the country amid the latest surge of infections.

Five counties all located in northern Slovakia are affected by the measures, which include the closures of restaurants with people only allowed to buy meals at takeout windows.

Fitness and wellness centers also have been closed. The number of people allowed to attend public gatherings is reduced to 100 fully vaccinated people. It’s also mandatory to wear face coverings both outdoors and indoors.

The number of infected in those counties is higher than 400 per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

Slovakia is facing a new wave of infections, with daily numbers in the country reaching 2,406 on Tuesday, the highest number since the middle of March.

Slovakia, which has a population of nearly 5.5 million people, is one of the hardest-hit European Union countries. It has registered around 438,000 cases and 12,856 deaths.

Slovakia has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the EU. Less than 2.3 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

About 82% of almost 1,000 people who currently need hospitalization in Slovakia have been only partially vaccinated or haven't received a shot at all.

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


GlobalTalk
