×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Virus Outbreak | Senegal

Senegal Registers First Case of Coronavirus Omicron Variant

Sunday, 05 December 2021 09:00 AM

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal has recorded its first case of the omicron variant, becoming the third West African nation to detect the new coronavirus variant after Nigeria and Ghana.

The announcement was made by the Institute for Health Research, Epidemiological Surveillance and Training (IRESSEF), which is one of the laboratories approved by Senegal for COVID-19 testing.

The case was detected Friday from “a 58-year-old man who arrived in Senegal on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 by flight from a country in the sub-region,” the institute said in a statement Sunday. The man had been vaccinated in April with the AstraZeneca vaccine and in June with Pfizer.

According to the institute, the patient stayed in the capital, Dakar, in a hotel and took part in a demonstrations that brought together nearly 300 people of several nationalities. The case has been isolated and as of Sunday did not present symptoms, it said.

Senegalese authorities have not yet reacted to the news. Last week President Macky Sall called upon people to respect prevention measures. The news comes as Senegal heads into its tourist season and as it is scheduled to host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and hold the annual Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security on Monday.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Senegal has recorded its first case of the omicron variant, becoming the third West African nation to detect the new coronavirus variant after Nigeria and Ghana. The announcement was made by the Institute for Health Research, Epidemiological Surveillance and Training...
Virus Outbreak,Senegal
205
2021-00-05
Sunday, 05 December 2021 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved