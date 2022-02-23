Canada Official: Emergency Powers Removed after Blockade End

TORONTO (AP) — A senior government official says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Wednesday he is removing emergency powers police can invoke after authorities ended the border blockades by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions as well as the occupation of downtown Ottawa.

Trudeau invoked the powers last week and lawmakers affirmed the powers late Monday. Trudeau said then the powers were still needed but noted they would not still in place a day longer than necessary.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of the announcement.

The emergencies act allows authorities to declare certain areas as no-go zones. It also allows police to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts and compel tow truck companies to haul away vehicles.

The trucker protest grew until it closed a handful of Canada-U.S. border posts and shut down key parts of the capital for more than three weeks. But all border blockades have now ended and the streets around the Canadian Parliament are quiet.