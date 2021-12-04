×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Virus | Outbreak | Netherlands | Former Queen

Former Dutch Queen Beatrix Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former Dutch Queen Beatrix Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Saturday, 04 December 2021 04:00 PM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Princess Beatrix, the 83-year-old former Dutch queen, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the royal house announced Saturday.

In a statement, the royal house said Beatrix got tested after feeling “mild cold symptoms.” It said she is in isolation at home and abiding by rules for people who have tested positive. The princess lives in a castle in the central Netherlands.

Beatrix was queen of the Netherlands for 33 years until abdicating in 2013, when her eldest son, Willem-Alexander, became king.

Last week she visited the Caribbean island of Curacao, which is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. At the time, she told reporters she had had her COVID-19 booster shot.

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Princess Beatrix, the 83-year-old former Dutch queen, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the royal house announced Saturday.In a statement, the royal house said Beatrix got tested after feeling "mild cold symptoms." It said she is in isolation at home and abiding by...
Virus,Outbreak,Netherlands,Former Queen
125
2021-00-04
Saturday, 04 December 2021 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved