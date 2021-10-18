×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Virus Outbreak | Mexico

Mexico City Lowers Pandemic Alert to Lowest Level

Monday, 18 October 2021 02:00 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's capital returned to the lowest level on its COVID-19 pandemic warning system Monday for the first time since June.

In practice, the shift from the yellow to green category changes meant only small changes to daily life. Mask wearing is still common in streets of the city of 9 million, but the rhythm of life in the capital has long since regained a high degree of normalcy.

Massive outdoor events, which had been operating at 75% capacity, now face no capacity restrictions, though attendees will still be required to wear masks. The move comes just weeks ahead of Mexico City hosting a Formula 1 race.

Bars, clubs and event halls are allowed an additional hour of operation and will now stay open until 1 a.m., though with with the same health filters required at their entrances checking temperatures and providing disinfectant gel.

In announcing the changes Friday, Mexico City's Digital Government Director Eduardo Clark said, “Fortunately, the city continues in the right direction due to the good behavior of the people.”

The number of people in the metropolitan area hospitalized with COVID-19 or suspected cases has been falling since mid-August and is nearing the low point seen in June.

The decline has continued despite the return to in-person learning in the capital's schools last month, though many students go only part time.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Mexico's capital returned to the lowest level on its COVID-19 pandemic warning system Monday for the first time since June.In practice, the shift from the yellow to green category changes meant only small changes to daily life. Mask wearing is still common in streets of the...
Virus Outbreak,Mexico
226
2021-00-18
Monday, 18 October 2021 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved