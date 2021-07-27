×
Tags: Virus | Outbreak | Japan

Tokyo Hits Record 2,848 Virus Cases Days after Games Begin

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 05:00 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections Tuesday, days after the Olympics began.

The Japanese capital reported 2,848 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding the earlier record of 2,520 cases from Jan. 7.

It brings Tokyo’s total to more than 200,000 since the pandemic began last year.

Tokyo is under its fourth state of emergency that will last through the Olympics and into the Paralympics next month.

Experts have warned the more contagious delta variant could cause a surge during the Olympics, which started Friday.

Virus,Outbreak,Japan
Tuesday, 27 July 2021 05:00 AM
