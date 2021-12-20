×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Virus | Outbreak | Israel

Israel to Add US, Canada to Travel Ban over Omicron Variant

Monday, 20 December 2021 03:00 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday approved putting the United States and Canada on its coronavirus travel red list as the omicron variant spreads around the globe.

The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising infections in Israel. The U.S. will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations to which Israeli are barred from traveling, and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine.

A parliamentary committee is expected to give the measure final approval. Once authorized, the travel ban will take effect at midnight on Wednesday.

Israel has seen a surge in new cases of the more infectious coronavirus variant in recent weeks, and began closing its borders and restricting travel in late November.

Other countries that were approved to be added to the travel ban are Belgium, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israeli ministers on Monday approved putting the United States and Canada on its coronavirus travel red list as the omicron variant spreads around the globe. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising infections in Israel. The U.S. will join a growing list of...
Virus,Outbreak,Israel
143
2021-00-20
Monday, 20 December 2021 03:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved