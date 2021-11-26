Israel Detects Its First Case of New Coronavirus Variant

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli Health Ministry says it has detected the country’s first case of a new coronavirus variant in a traveler who returned from Malawi.

The Health Ministry said in a statement Friday that the traveler and two other suspected cases have been placed in isolation.

A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province.