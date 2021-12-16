×
Tags: Virus Outbreak | Indonesia

Indonesia Detects First Omicron Case in Hospital Worker

Indonesia Detects First Omicron Case in Hospital Worker

Thursday, 16 December 2021 02:00 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has detected its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a cleaning worker at a hospital in Jakarta, the country's health minister said Thursday.

The patient has no symptoms and is being quarantined at the Athlete's Village emergency hospital, where the patient worked. The government created the facility in March 2020 to treat COVID-19 patients and as a quarantine venue for Indonesians returning from abroad.

Indonesia’s Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the case was found on Wednesday, and he urged people to continue following recommended health protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.

He also called for increased testing and to accelerate the country's vaccination program.

Indonesia, as of Wednesday, had recorded more than 4.2 million COVID-19 cases and more than 143,000 deaths. During the peak of the last surge in July, it hit 56,757 cases per day as hospitals became overwhelmed by sick patients and ran out of beds and oxygen supplies.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


