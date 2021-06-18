×
Tags: Virus Outbreak | India | AP Interview

AP Interview: India Says it Hopes to Resume Vaccine Exports

AP Interview: India Says it Hopes to Resume Vaccine Exports

Friday, 18 June 2021 01:00 PM

NEW DELHI (AP) — India, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines, wants to resume exports of coronavirus doses but can't do so until its domestic needs are met, the head of the country's COVID-19 task force said Friday.

“Once our immediate need of vaccinating a significant proportion of Indian people is achieved and vaccine stockpiles are visible from multiple sources, we would then like to play the role of serving others and providing vaccines to them,” Dr. Vinod K. Paul said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Paul defended the Indian government's move to restrict vaccine exports in April as it battled a ferocious surge in infections.

He noted that India had given away a “substantial” amount of vaccines at the start of the year as it launched its own immunization drive. “So that has to be respected and has to be recognized, as not many nations have done that,” he said.

From January, India began exporting vaccines to more than 90 countries. But the exports stopped when infections soared in India, leaving many developing countries without adequate supplies and affecting millions of people.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


