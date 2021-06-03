×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Virus Outbreak | Czech | Politics

Czech Minority Coalition Government Faces No-confidence Vote

Czech Minority Coalition Government Faces No-confidence Vote

Thursday, 03 June 2021 05:01 AM

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech coalition government led by populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis was facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote Thursday over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Five opposition parties also requested the vote as prosecutors are looking into whether to indict Babis over alleged fraud involving European Union funds. A recently published EU report concluded that Babis has a conflict of interest over EU subsidies involving his former business empire in a separate case.

Babis denies any wrongdoing.

The opposition lawmakers have also criticized the government for failing to secure enough support for the country in its diplomatic dispute with Russia over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a massive ammunition depot explosion in 2014.

Babis’ centrist ANO (YES) movement is in a minority government with the leftist Social Democrats. It has recently lost its support from the Communist Party.

But the opposition doesn’t have enough votes to oust the government after the Communists indicated they were not planning to vote against the government.

Event if the opposition succeeds, President Milos Zeman said he would ask the government to stay in office until a parliamentary election scheduled for early October.

The Czech Republic has been one of the hardest-hit European countries by the pandemic. The nation of 10.7 million people had almost 1.7 million confirmed cases with over 30,000 deaths. The falling numbers of new cases recently has made it possible for the government to relax its coronavirus restrictions.

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Czech coalition government led by populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis was facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote Thursday over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Five opposition parties also requested the vote as prosecutors are looking into whether to indict...
Virus Outbreak,Czech,Politics
250
2021-01-03
Thursday, 03 June 2021 05:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved