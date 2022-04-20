×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Virus Outbreak | Cyprus | Restrictions Eased

Cyprus to Further Ease Use of COVID Certificates, Masks

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 08:02 AM

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is further winding down the compulsory use of COVID-19 vaccination certificates and face masks as the country’s virus numbers continue to improve.

Health Minister Michael Hadjipantela announced Wednesday that as of May 15, vaccination and recovery certificates will no longer be required to enter most places. However, certificates will still be needed to enter nightclubs, music halls, clinics, hospitals and nursing homes.

Also on the same day, unvaccinated people considered as close contacts of people infected with the coronavirus will no longer have to self-isolate, while compulsory testing for students and teachers will stop.

Obligatory mask-wearing in the outdoor areas of bars and restaurants ends on April 22. Children age 12 and under won’t have to wear masks starting on May 15. Most capacity limits for nightclubs and restaurants will also be lifted that day.

Hadjipantela repeated that this doesn’t spell the end of the pandemic. As of next week, the minimum age for a voluntary fourth vaccine shot drops to 60.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Cyprus is further winding down the compulsory use of COVID-19 vaccination certificates and face masks as the country's virus numbers continue to improve.Health Minister Michael Hadjipantela announced Wednesday that as of May 15, vaccination and recovery certificates will no...
Virus Outbreak,Cyprus,Restrictions Eased
166
2022-02-20
Wednesday, 20 April 2022 08:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved