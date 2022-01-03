×
Ontario Shuts Schools, Restaurants and Gyms

Monday, 03 January 2022 12:00 PM

TORONTO (AP) — All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by the ultra-contagious omicron variant, Ontario’s premier announced Monday.

Premier Doug Ford also announced the closure of all restaurants and gyms.

Ontario is seeing records new infections and there are concerns about hospital capacity.

The reopening of schools has been delayed until at least Jan. 17. Just last week, the government announced schools would open on Wednesday.

Schools shut down for in class learning last April because of record cases driven by the Delta variant.

