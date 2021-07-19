×
Canada to Let Vaccinated U.S. Citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

Monday, 19 July 2021 02:01 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said a date for the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn't yet known. Any Canadian can currently fly to the U.S.

