Leaked Doc: Hungary's PM Sees US as Threat to Ruling Party

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban considers the United States to be one of the three greatest adversaries to his ruling Fidesz Party, according to a CIA assessment that was part of a treasure trove of leaked classified Pentagon documents.

The leaked documents, which ended up on several social media sites, detailed how the U.S. spies on friends and foes, as well as intelligence about the war in Ukraine.

The CIA assessment, dated March 2, said Orban’s inclusion of the U.S. as a top adversary in a Feb. 22 political strategy meeting “constitutes an escalation of the level of anti-American rhetoric,” The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The assessment listed the U.S. Embassy as the source for the information, raising the possibility the U.S. was monitoring the political strategy meeting.

The Journal said it wasn’t able to independently authenticate the leaked documents, including the CIA assessment, but it said the documents contain enough detail to give them credibility. Defense officials have said they believe some of the documents could be authentic, though some also appear to have been altered.

Hungary is a NATO ally, and Orban had a cozy relationship when Donald Trump was president. In fact, he tweeted support for the former president the day before Trump was arraigned on 34 felony charges of falsifying documents in the first degree levied by a Manhattan grand jury. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

But relations between the U.S. and Hungary have been strained during the Biden administration, which has criticized Orban’s ruling party for consolidating control of Hungarian institutions and undermining the West’s actions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. During the Summit for Democracy at the White House in late March, Hungary was the only European Union member state to not be invited, and one of two NATO allies, along with Turkey, to be snubbed.

Because of the strained relations, Hungary has been strengthening alliances with Russia and China, the Journal reported. On Tuesday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in Moscow he reached a new energy deal with Russia, allowing Budapest to import Russian gas volumes beyond those agreed to in a long-term contract signed last year.

Hungary was also the first European Union member state to sign a Belt-and-Road infrastructure development memorandum with Beijing, which financed a Chinese-built rail line connecting the country to Serbia, the Journal reported. Last year, Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. announced it was building a $7.5 billion battery factory in Debrecen in eastern Hungary.