Hungary's Orban: WH Sees Europe's Values, Democracy 'in Danger'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is praising the Trump administration's newly released U.S. National Security Strategy as validation of his long-running criticism of the European Union, claiming Washington now shares his diagnosis of a "civilisational-scale" European decline.

In a social media post Thursday, Orban called the strategy "the most important and most interesting document of recent years" and said it speaks about Brussels in the same tone "the Biden administration and Brussels used when speaking about us," adding, "What goes around comes around."

"The Americans also see that Europe has hit the wall of a long economic dead end. A weak ally cannot defend itself and cannot be relied upon in international affairs either," Orban wrote.

Orban also said the U.S. now sees a broader "civilisational crisis" in Europe, with democracy, free markets, and core values "in danger."

He welcomed what he described as American support for rebuilding strategic ties with Russia, criticizing European liberals for having "burned" those links, a stance consistent with his pro-engagement line toward Moscow and skepticism of EU sanctions.

Framing the strategy as proof that "America has a precise understanding of Europe's decline," Orban claimed Hungary is no longer alone in its fight against what he portrays as European moral and political decay.

The post underscores Orban's alignment with President Donald Trump's "America First" foreign-policy shift and deepens the rift between Budapest and many EU partners, who view both Orban's rhetoric and the new U.S. strategy as hostile to the European project.

Trump and Orban have shared admiration for each other since the president's first administration.

In March 2024, Trump hosted Orban at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he said, "There's nobody that's better, smarter, or a better leader than Viktor Orban. He's fantastic."