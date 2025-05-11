WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vietnam | russia | nuclear power | deal

Vietnam, Russia Agree to Quickly Sign Nuclear Power Plant Deal

Sunday, 11 May 2025 10:04 PM EDT

Vietnam and Russia have agreed to quickly negotiate and sign agreements on building nuclear power plants in Vietnam, the two countries said in a joint statement.

"The development of the plants with advanced technology will strictly be compliant with nuclear and radiation safety regulations and for the benefit of socio-economic development," they said in the statement, which was dated Sunday and followed a visit to Moscow by Vietnamese leader To Lam.

The Southeast Asian nation has restarted plans to develop nuclear power plants that were suspended nearly a decade ago, as part of its efforts to ramp up its power generation capacity to support its fast-growing economy.

The government has previously said it expected the first nuclear power plants with a combined capacity of up to 6.4 GW to be online between 2030 and 2035.

The government said earlier this year it would hold talks with foreign partners about nuclear power projects, including Russia, Japan, South Korea, France and the United States.

Vietnam and Russia have also agreed to boost cooperation in oil and gas industries, including the provision of Russian crude oil and liquefied natural gas to Vietnam, according to the joint statement.

It said Russia and Vietnam will also facilitate the expansion of their energy companies in each other's territories.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Vietnam and Russia have agreed to quickly negotiate and sign agreements on building nuclear power plants in Vietnam, the two countries said in a joint statement. "The development of the plants...
vietnam, russia, nuclear power, deal
212
2025-04-11
Sunday, 11 May 2025 10:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved