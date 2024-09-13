WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vietnam flooding typhoon yagi deaths

Vietnam Typhoon Death Toll Rises to 233 as More Bodies Found in Areas Hit by Landslides and Floods

Friday, 13 September 2024 01:02 AM EDT

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The death toll in the aftermath of a typhoon in Vietnam climbed to 233 on Friday as rescue workers recovered more bodies from areas hit by landslides and flash floods, state media reported.

State-run broadcaster VTV said emergency crews have now recovered 48 bodies from the area of Lang Nu, a small village in northern Lao Cai province that was swept away in a deluge of water, mud and debris from mountains on Tuesday. Another 39 people are still missing.

Across Vietnam, 103 people are still listed as missing and more than 800 have been injured.

Yagi was the strongest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian country in decades. It made landfall Saturday with winds of up to 149 kph (92 mph). Though it had weakened by Sunday, downpours continued and rivers remain dangerously high.

