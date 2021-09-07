Man in Vietnam Gets 5 Years in Prison for Spreading COVID

Breaking quarantine and infecting others has gotten a 28-year-old man sentenced to five years in jail in Vietnam.

After just a one-day trial, Le Van Tri, 28, was convicted Monday of "spreading dangerous infectious diseases," according to the state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Vietnam has been dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases since late-April, forcing the border closed and putting strict quarantine measures in place across the country, according to the report.

Tri "breached the 21-day quarantine regulations" having traveled from Ho Chi Minh City to the souther province of Ca Mau, infecting eight people, including one who died after a one-month battle with COVID-19, according to the VNA.

Ca Mau has reported only two deaths since the start of the pandemic and only 191 cases, according to Reuters.

But Ho Chi Minh City has been the country's epicenter for COVID-19, reporting around 260,000 cases and 10,685 deaths.

Vietnam has seen 550,996 COVID-19 cases and 13,385 deaths, the VNA reported from the Ministry of Health data.

Two other people have been sentenced for the crime of "spreading dangerous infectious diseases" — one received 18 months and the other got a two-year suspended jail term — according to the report.

The two-year sentence was handed down to a 29-year-old flight attendant at a court in Ho Chi Minh City in March.

Vaccinations in Vietnam have reached 19 million doses as of Aug. 27, The Hill reported.

There are around 96.5 million people in Vietnam, according to The World Bank data.