US Ambassador Calls Out Hungary's 'Anti-American Messaging'

The US ambassador to Hungary, David Pressman, used a Thursday speech in Budapest to go straight after Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's foreign policy and accused the long-time prime minister of "actively" participating in U.S. partisan political events.

Although he didn't mention former President Donald Trump by name, Pressman's comment was likely in reference to a meeting Orbán and Trump had in Florida earlier in the week in which Orbán expressed his desire to see Trump back in the White House.

Following their meeting, Orbán told Hungarian state television that, "He [Trump] will not give a penny into the Ukraine-Russia war and therefore the war will end. As it is obvious that Ukraine on its own cannot stand on its feet."

Following the Trump and Orbán meeting, President Joe Biden said at a campaign event that Orbán wanted to replace democracy with a "dictatorship,' setting off the current state of high-tension rhetoric.

"This speech is about a longtime friend and ally saying and doing things that undermine trust and friendship," Pressman began, referring to Hungary. "We cannot ignore it when the speaker of Hungary's national assembly asserts that Putin's war in Ukraine is actually 'led by the United States.' "

Pressman continued, "We can neither understand nor accept the prime minister identifying the United States as a 'top adversary' of our ally Hungary. Or his assertion that the United States government is trying to overthrow the Hungarian government — literally, to 'defeat' him."

"While the Hungarian government's wild rhetoric in state-controlled media may incite passion, or ignite an electoral base, the choice to issue, on a daily basis, dangerously unhinged anti-American messaging is a policy choice, and it risks changing Hungary's relationship with America," he said.

Pressman concluded by acknowledging his pointed comments were on the aggressive side.

"No doubt you've noticed at this point that we do not ordinarily give speeches like this in other allied countries," he said. "With other allies we engage, we collaborate, we work together, even where we have differences.

"Here, that doesn't work — until we act."