Kramer: Peace Through Strength Must Enable Critical Tech

OPINION

The world has become a dangerous place, in which peace through strength stands as the only sensible path to restoring stability.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his team have demonstrated what this approach can achieve in perhaps the most contested region on earth — the Mideast.

In record time, President Trump brokered a historic ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, paving the way for lasting change by securing the release of the last 20 living Israeli hostages in exchange for over 1,700 Palestinian prisoners.

Deadlines imposed on Hamas, expert negotiation involving mediators, and providing Israel with the most advanced military capabilities made this breakthrough possible.

Critics may have long derided hard diplomacy, but the results in 2025 are profound.

The importance of the United States enabling its partners — whether Israel or NATO — is proven. As the world celebrates this milestone in the Mideast, we must draw from the Trump administration's playbook and apply these lessons to another critical front — Europe and the Pacific.

The U.S. can now pivot to modern, peer-to-peer conflicts — not just insurgent warfare — against two existential threats: Russia and China.

Though differing in capabilities and ripple effects, the moment demands that we enable, innovate, and deploy cutting-edge technologies.

In the past, Europe relied heavily on U.S. exports and innovation to secure NATO countries. But the status quo has shifted: Encouraged by U.S. leadership, NATO allies have bolstered their defense spending, leading to a surge in capabilities.

The United Kingdom, Germany, and France's brightest minds are now pioneering nascent defense technologies, from advanced drones to cyber defenses.

The advantages are manifold, but they hinge on building capacity.

We must prepare for potential conflict with China, which seeks to upend the unipolar world and impose its authoritarian model on free nations.

For far too long, the People's Liberation Army Navy has conducted provocative incursions around Taiwan, while Beijing launches relentless cyberattacks against allied infrastructure.

This demands dedicated investment in strategic capabilities like unmanned naval assets and command-and-control systems.

The ability to integrate disparate platforms and deploy them cohesively across vast distances is vital to U.S. interests.

As the recent Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) 2025 Annual Threat Assessment warns, our society and the free world remain vulnerable so long as China advances aggressively in hypersonics, semiconductors, and critical infrastructure exploitation.

Equally critical is Europe's role in managing, defending against, and deterring Russian aggression. Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, with staggering casualties and persistent cyber threats to NATO allies, underscores the need for enhanced European strike and surveillance capabilities.

We cannot achieve this alone — the free world depends on collaboration between the brightest minds in the United States and Europe to solve our complex capacity and capability challenges.

While the federal government excels at nurturing innovation through programs like the CHIPS Act, private capital plays an equally vital role.

By incentivizing venture capital and public-private partnerships — through tax breaks, direct investment opportunities, and targeted grants — we can accelerate development, align economic interests with national security, and outpace adversaries.

Though Russia and China have made scientific strides through state coercion, it would be foolish to bet against the ingenuity, resolve, and talent unleashed by capitalist societies.

Congress and the administration must act now.

Prioritize these investments in the 2026 budget, strengthen export controls, and foster transatlantic tech alliances.

By doing so, we honor the peace through strength that delivered results in the Mideast —and secure a safer future against our greatest foes.

Max Kramer is the co-founder of Lightridge, a U.S. and European focused early-stage venture firm investing in critical technologies and national security interests. He serves on the board of directors for the Badger Six Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to evacuating Afghan allies who aided U.S. forces.