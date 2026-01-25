Rights Group Leader Says at Least 80 Political Prisoners Released in Venezuela

At least 80 people ⁠considered political prisoners by a leading Venezuelan rights group had been released on Sunday as part of an ongoing release ‍process, according to the leader ‍of the group.

The people were released from prisons across ⁠the country and more releases were likely taking place, Alfredo Romero, the director ​of Venezuelan human rights group Foro Penal, said on X.

Venezuela's interim president ‍Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday that 626 people ⁠have been released from prison, yet she did not specify the timeline of the reported releases.

Foro Penal, however, before ⁠Sunday had ​confirmed the release ⁠of just 156 political prisoners in Venezuela ‍since Jan 8.

Rodriguez said that she is due to ‌have a call on Monday with the United Nations High Commissioner for ⁠Human ​Rights, Volker Turk, ‍to ask the U.N. to verify the lists of those ‍released so far in the Andean nation.