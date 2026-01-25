WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: venezuela

Rights Group Leader Says at Least 80 Political Prisoners Released in Venezuela

Rights Group Leader Says at Least 80 Political Prisoners Released in Venezuela
(AP)

Sunday, 25 January 2026 01:36 PM EST

At least 80 people ⁠considered political prisoners by a leading Venezuelan rights group had been released on Sunday as part of an ongoing release ‍process, according to the leader ‍of the group.

The people were released from prisons across ⁠the country and more releases were likely taking place, Alfredo Romero, the director ​of Venezuelan human rights group Foro Penal, said on X.

Venezuela's interim president ‍Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday that 626 people ⁠have been released from prison, yet she did not specify the timeline of the reported releases.

Foro Penal, however, before ⁠Sunday had ​confirmed the release ⁠of just 156 political prisoners in Venezuela ‍since Jan 8.

Rodriguez said that she is due to ‌have a call on Monday with the United Nations High Commissioner for ⁠Human ​Rights, Volker Turk, ‍to ask the U.N. to verify the lists of those ‍released so far in the Andean nation.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
At least 80 people ⁠considered political prisoners by a leading Venezuelan rights group had been released on Sunday as part of an ongoing release process, according to the leader of the group.The people were released from prisons across ⁠the country and more releases were...
venezuela
148
2026-36-25
Sunday, 25 January 2026 01:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved