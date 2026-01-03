WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: venezuela us explosions caracas

At Least 7 Explosions and Low-flying Aircraft Are Heard in Venezuela's Caracas

Saturday, 03 January 2026 02:00 AM EST

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard around 2 a.m. local time Saturday in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas.

Venezuela’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

People in various neighborhoods rushed to the streets. Some could be seen in the distance from various areas of Caracas.

This comes as the U.S. military has been targeting, in recent days, alleged drug-smuggling boats.

On Friday, Venezuela said it was open to negotiating an agreement with the United States to combat drug trafficking.

The South American country’s President Nicolás Maduro also said in a pretaped interview aired Thursday that the U.S. wants to force a government change in Venezuela and gain access to its vast oil reserves through the monthslong pressure campaign that began with a massive military deployment to the Caribbean Sea in August.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


