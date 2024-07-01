WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: venezuela united states negotiations nicolas maduro

Ahead of Election, Venezuela's Maduro Says he Has 'agreed' to Resume Negotiations with United States

Ahead of Election, Venezuela's Maduro Says he Has 'agreed' to Resume Negotiations with United States

Monday, 01 July 2024 09:00 PM EDT

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government plans to resume negotiations with the U.S. government this week, President Nicolas Maduro announced Monday, less than a month before a highly anticipated presidential election in which he is seeking a third term.

Maduro, during his weekly TV show, characterized the dialogue as “urgent.” He said he “agreed” to restart it Wednesday. It was not immediately clear whether the U.S. government has agreed to it, too.

“I have received the proposal during two continuous months from the United States government to reestablish talks and direct dialogue,” Maduro said.

The July 28 election is shaping up to be the biggest challenge the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela has faced in its 25-year dominance that began with the presidency of the fiery Hugo Chávez. The party seeks to control all branches of government for six more years, but its base is divided, diminished and disappointed.

Ten candidates, including Maduro, will be on the ballot. The only contender with a real chance of defeating the president is Edmundo González Urrutia, who represents the opposition’s Unitary Platform coalition.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Venezuela's government plans to resume negotiations with the U.S. government this week, President Nicolas Maduro announced Monday, less than a month before a highly anticipated presidential election in which he is seeking a third term.Maduro, during his weekly TV show,...
venezuela united states negotiations nicolas maduro
180
2024-00-01
Monday, 01 July 2024 09:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved