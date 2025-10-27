Venezuela Moves to Cancel Trinidad Energy Pacts

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's vice president said Monday that energy agreements with Trinidad and Tobago should be canceled over what she described as "hostile" actions by the island nation.

Trinidad is now hosting one of the U.S. warships involved in a controversial campaign to destroy Venezuelan speedboats allegedly carrying drugs to the United States.

On Sunday, the USS Gravely, a destroyer fitted with guided missiles, arrived in Trinidad to conduct joint exercises with Trinidad's navy.

Venezuelan authorities described Trinidad's decision to host the ship as a provocation, while Trinidad's government has said that joint exercises with the U.S. happen regularly.

"The prime minister of Trinidad has decided to join the warmongering agenda of the United States," Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on national television Monday.

Rodriguez, who is also Venezuela's minister of hydrocarbons, said she would ask President Nicolas Maduro to withdraw from a 2015 agreement that enables neighboring countries to carry out joint natural gas exploration projects in the waters between both nations.

Trinidad and Venezuela are separated by a small bay that is just 7 miles wide at its narrowest point.

Unlike other leaders in Latin America and the Caribbean who have compared strikes on alleged drug vessels to extrajudicial killings, Trinidadian Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has supported the campaign.

The prime minister has said that she'd rather see drug traffickers "blown to pieces" than have them kill citizens of her nation.

Smugglers sometimes store and sort drugs in Trinidad before shipping them to Europe and North America. The nation has a population of about 1.4 million.

Venezuela's government has described the U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean as a threat, with government officials there asserting that the deployment of U.S. warships to the region is part of an effort to overthrow Maduro, who has been widely accused of stealing last year's election.

Tensions between Venezuela and the United States escalated last week as the Trump administration announced it would deploy its largest aircraft career to the southern Caribbean, complementing a flotilla that already includes eight warships, a submarine, drones and fighter jets.

The administration has launched 10 strikes on alleged drug-carrying vessels since September, when it first deployed ships to the southern Caribbean. At least 43 people have been killed in the attacks.