Tags: Venezuela oil tanker US military Trump

US Forces in Caribbean Seize Seventh Sanctioned Oil Tanker Linked to Venezuela

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 05:00 PM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military forces boarded and took control of a seventh oil tanker connected with Venezuela on Tuesday as the Trump administration continues its efforts to take control of the oil in the South American country.

U.S. Southern Command said in a social media post that U.S. forces apprehended the Motor Vessel Sagitta “without incident” and that the tanker was “operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean.”

The military command did not say whether the U.S. Coast Guard took control of the tanker as has been the case in prior seizures.

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 05:00 PM
