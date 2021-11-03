×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Venezuela | International Court

International Criminal Court Opens Probe in Venezuela

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 07:00 PM

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The International Criminal Court is opening a formal investigation into crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Venezuela under President Nicolás Maduro’s rule.

The opening of the probe was announced by ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan at the end of a three-day trip to Caracas.

Standing alongside Maduro, Kahn said he was aware of the political “fault lines” and “geopolitical divisions” that exist around Venezuela. But he vowed not to tolerate any interference in the investigation. He also signed an agreement with the Maduro government that would allow national authorities to advance in their own accountability efforts as outlined by the international treaty that gave rise to the United Nations-sponsored criminal court.

The ICC, at the urging of several Latin American nations opposed to Maduro, opened a preliminary investigation into abuses in 2018.

With the opening of a formal probe, Venezuela joins a handful of mostly African nations where crimes are being investigated by the ICC.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The International Criminal Court is opening a formal investigation into crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Venezuela under President Nicolás Maduro's rule.The opening of the probe was announced by ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan at the end of a three-day trip to...
Venezuela,International Court
158
2021-00-03
Wednesday, 03 November 2021 07:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved