Venezuela Revokes 6 Airlines' Rights Amid Trump Tensions

Venezuela revoked operating rights for six major international airlines that had suspended flights to the country following a warning from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

The civil aviation authority late on Wednesday revoked permits for Iberia, TAP, Avianca, Latam Colombia, Turkish Airlines, and Gol, which further reduces connectivity with the South American nation and fulfills revocation threats made earlier this week.

Colombia, Brazil, and Spain, whose airlines are affected by the decision, are among the countries with the largest Venezuelan populations.

Caracas, in a statement, said the carriers had "joined actions of state terrorism promoted by the United States" by "unilaterally" halting commercial flights.

Last week, the U.S. aviation regulator warned major airlines of a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying over Venezuela due to a "worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around" the country.

Caracas said the FAA has no jurisdiction over its airspace.

The U.S. military has been deploying forces to the Caribbean for months amid worsening relations with Venezuela, to combat what it has portrayed as President Nicolas Maduro's role in supplying illegal drugs that have killed Americans.

Maduro has denied the accusations and says President Donald Trump seeks to oust him.

In a statement on Monday, the International Air Transport Association said Venezuelan authorities had given international airlines a 48-hour deadline to resume flights, or risk losing their rights to fly to the country.

Several international airlines had canceled flights to Venezuela in recent days, ignoring Caracas's deadline.

Iberia said it wished to restart flights to Venezuela as soon as full safety conditions were met.

Avianca announced its intention to reschedule canceled flights to Caracas for December 5 in a Wednesday statement. The company declined to comment on the restrictions imposed by Venezuela.

Portuguese Foreign Affairs Minister Paulo Rangel called Venezuela's decision to revoke the airlines' operating rights "totally disproportionate." He said the European nation - headquarters of carrier TAP - had tried through its embassy in Caracas to persuade Venezuelan authorities to reinstate operating rights.

Air Europa and Plus Ultra had suspended flights but did not have their permits revoked.

International airline Copa and its Wingo unit continue to operate in Venezuela, as do domestic airlines flying to Colombia, Panama, and Curacao.