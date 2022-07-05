×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Vatican | US Shooting

Pope Prays for Victims in US July 4 Parade Shooting

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 01:01 PM EDT

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis called Tuesday for a rejection of violence and respect for life as he mourned the dead from the “senseless shooting” during an Independence Day parade in Chicago.

In a telegram of condolence to Chicago’s archbishop, Francis said he was praying for the six people killed Monday and for “healing and consolation to the injured and bereaved.”

Quoting the Bible, he called for for everyone to "reject violence in all its forms and respect life in all its stages.”

The telegram to Cardinal Blase Cupich was signed by Francis’ secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

A shooter firing from a rooftop in Chicago’s Highland Park neighborhood sprayed the parade crowd with bullets, killing six people and injuring 30. Police detained a suspect but have not cited a motive.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Pope Francis called Tuesday for a rejection of violence and respect for life as he mourned the dead from the "senseless shooting" during an Independence Day parade in Chicago.In a telegram of condolence to Chicago's archbishop, Francis said he was praying for the six people...
Vatican,US Shooting
131
2022-01-05
Tuesday, 05 July 2022 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved