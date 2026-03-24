Exorcists at Vatican Urge Pope to Expand Training Worldwide

The International Association of Exorcists met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on March 13, expressing concern about the growing prevalence of occultism, esotericism, and Satanism, EWTN Vatican reported.

At the meeting, the group urged the Pope to ensure each diocese has at least one properly trained exorcist priest.

They also called for expanded training for clergy in the field, including seminary instruction, specialized programs for newly appointed bishops, and clearer guidelines for handling sensitive pastoral cases, according to EWTN.

Father Francesco Bamonte, vice president of the association, said failing to address such phenomena can leave many of the faithful without proper support for serious spiritual suffering and may drive them toward harmful alternatives.

He said that is why exorcists stress the importance of careful, responsible, and Gospel-centered pastoral care.

During the discussion, Pope Leo recalled his past friendship with Father Gabriele Amorth, the founder of the International Association of Exorcists.

The Pope was given the book "Guidelines for the Ministry of Exorcism" and an image of Saint Michael the Archangel from the sanctuary of Monte Sant'Angelo, EWTN reported.