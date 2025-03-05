WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vatican | pope | francis | pneumonia | vatican | catholic | church

Pope Sleeps Through Night With Ventilation Mask Amid Pneumonia Battle

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 06:52 AM EST

Pope Francis, who has been struggling to overcome double pneumonia for almost three weeks, had a restful night in hospital, the Vatican said Wednesday.

The 88-year-old pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that has required continuously evolving treatment.

The Vatican said on Tuesday that Francis would be reconnected to non-invasive mechanical ventilation overnight to help him breathe, underscoring his continued difficulty in shaking off the dangerous illness.

"The pope rested well during the night," the Vatican said on Wednesday, adding only that he had woken up shortly after 8:00 a.m. (0700 GMT). The pontiff normally starts his day well before dawn when he is healthy.

Francis suffered what the Vatican described as two episodes of "acute respiratory insufficiency" on Monday. Tuesday's health bulletin was more upbeat, saying the pope was stable throughout the day and did not have any new breathing crises.

However, his doctors reiterated again that his prognosis was "guarded," meaning he was not yet out of danger.

The pope has not been seen in public since entering hospital, his longest such absence since his papacy started 12 years ago. His doctors have not said how long his treatment might last.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Pope Francis, who has been struggling to overcome double pneumonia for almost three weeks, had a restful night in hospital, the Vatican said Wednesday.
vatican, pope, francis, pneumonia, vatican, catholic, church
202
2025-52-05
Wednesday, 05 March 2025 06:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved