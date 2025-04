Tags:

Pope Francis Has Died, the Vatican Camerlengo, Announces

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis died Monday morning, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced. “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Farrell said in the announcement. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



Monday, 21 April 2025 04:01 AM

