Tags: Vatican | Canada

Vatican Releases Pope's Canada Itinerary in Sign Trip Is on

Thursday, 23 June 2022 11:01 AM

ROME (AP) — The Vatican on Thursday released the itinerary for Pope Francis’ July 24-30 visit to Canada, providing a sign he intends to go ahead with the trip despite knee problems that forced him to cancel a similarly difficult visit to Africa.

Francis is due to visit Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses at Catholic-run residential schools.

The itinerary includes several encounters with Indigenous groups, including a private meeting with survivors of the schools in remote Iqualuit, where Francis is due to visit for a few hours on his way back to Rome on July 29.

Francis, 85, has been using a wheelchair for over a month because of strained ligaments in his right knee that have made standing and walking difficult.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


