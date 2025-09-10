WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: vancouver car ramming kaiji adam lo trial

Man Accused of Ramming a Car into Filipino Festival in Vancouver Found Mentally Fit to Stand Trial

Man Accused of Ramming a Car into Filipino Festival in Vancouver Found Mentally Fit to Stand Trial

Wednesday, 10 September 2025 03:00 PM EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian judge ruled Wednesday that the man accused of killing 11 people by ramming his sport utility vehicle into a crowd during a Filipino heritage festival is mentally fit to stand trial.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, faces 11 counts of second-degree murder in the tragedy that struck the Lapu Lapu Day Street festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, on April 26.Dozens of people were also injured.

Provincial Court Judge Reg Harris made his ruling after listening to legal arguments from defense lawyer Mark Swartz and Crown prosecutor Michaela Donnelly. Two forensic psychiatrists were called as expert witnesses during the fitness hearing held last month.

Dr. Robert Lacroix and Dr. Rakesh Lamba testified over two days of the hearing, but a publication ban prevents evidence at the hearing from being reported.

Lo appeared by video link from the forensic psychiatric facility he is being held. He wore a blue sweatshirt and looked into the camera, rubbing his eyes at times.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Canadian judge ruled Wednesday that the man accused of killing 11 people by ramming his sport utility vehicle into a crowd during a Filipino heritage festival is mentally fit to stand trial.KaiJi Adam Lo, 30, faces 11 counts of seconddegree murder in the tragedy that...
vancouver car ramming kaiji adam lo trial
163
2025-00-10
Wednesday, 10 September 2025 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved