Fighter Jet Landing on USS Harry S. Truman Aircraft Carrier Goes Overboard, Forcing Pilots to Eject

Wednesday, 07 May 2025 04:00 AM EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An F/A-18 fighter jet landing on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea went overboard, forcing its two pilots to eject, a defense official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The incident happened Tuesday, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have permission to speak publicly about the incident.

The two pilots on board were later rescued by a helicopter and suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The crew on board the Truman suffered no injuries in the incident, which appeared to have come from an issue with the “arrestment” device that catches aircraft on landing.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


GlobalTalk
