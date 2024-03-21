US to Bring Resolution Calling for Cease-Fire for Friday UN Vote

The United States will bring a U.N. draft resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and an Israel-Hamas hostage deal to a Security Council vote on Friday morning, a U.S. spokesperson said.

The latest version of the draft resolution, seen by Reuters, says an "immediate and sustained cease-fire" lasting roughly six weeks would protect civilians and allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The resolution "unequivocally supports ongoing international diplomatic efforts to secure such a cease-fire in connection with the release of all remaining hostages," it reads, referring to ongoing talks brokered by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar.

Nate Evans, spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations, said on Thursday that the 15-member council would vote on Friday morning on the text negotiated in "many rounds of consultations" with Security Council members.

To pass, a resolution needs at least nine votes and no vetoes by the U.S., France, Britain, Russia, or China.

The U.S. has wanted any Security Council support for a cease-fire to be linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

During the 5-month-long war, Washington has vetoed three draft resolutions, two of which would have demanded an immediate cease-fire. Most recently, the U.S. justified its veto by saying such council action could jeopardize efforts by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to broker a pause in the war and release of hostages.

The U.S. traditionally shields Israel at the United Nations, but it has also abstained twice, allowing the council to adopt resolutions that aimed to boost aid to Gaza and called for extended pauses in fighting.