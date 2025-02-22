US Pushes to Block Ukraine's UN War Resolution

A diplomatic rift has emerged between the Trump administration and Ukraine over a United Nations resolution marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The U.S. is urging Ukraine to withdraw its resolution, which directly blames Russia, and instead support a U.S.-backed draft that avoids assigning responsibility for the war.

The U.S. resolution, which consists of three paragraphs, calls for "a swift end" to the conflict and mourns "the tragic loss of life throughout the Russian Federation-Ukraine conflict."

In contrast, Ukraine's 21-paragraph draft condemns Russia's invasion, demands full military withdrawal, and calls for accountability for war crimes.

According to European diplomats, the U.S. initially worked with Europe on minor changes to the Ukrainian resolution but unexpectedly shifted course.

On Friday, Washington formally asked Kyiv to withdraw its draft, which Ukraine refused.

European officials have expressed concerns that the U.S. move signals a softening stance toward Russia.

"We have called on Ukraine to withdraw its draft resolution and instead join with us on a resolution that can pass by consensus, and that looks forward, focused on one simple idea: ending the war," U.S. diplomats wrote in a note to European capitals, according to the Journal.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the U.S. resolution late Friday, stating that the administration's priority is ending the war.

"Through support of this resolution, we affirm that this conflict is awful, that the U.N. can help end it, and that peace is possible," Rubio said. "This is our opportunity to build real momentum toward peace. We urge all U.N. member states to join the United States," according to Reuters.

Tensions between Washington and Kyiv have intensified as President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Ukraine's handling of the war.

In recent remarks, Trump blamed Ukraine for provoking the conflict and has sought to broker negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow without European involvement.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reaffirmed Kyiv's position Saturday, writing on X that "Russian responsibility for the war cannot be put into question." He also discussed gratitude for international coordination with British officials.

The divide over the U.N. resolution comes as European leaders prepare to meet with Trump next week. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to press the U.S. on continued support for Ukraine during talks at the White House.

Diplomats say both resolutions could be presented for votes in the U.N. General Assembly, where more than 100 countries are reportedly prepared to back Ukraine's draft.

Meanwhile, Russia has signaled support for the U.S. proposal. It has proposed an amendment calling for an examination of the "root causes" of the war, a phrase Moscow has used to blame NATO expansion.