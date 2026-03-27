US Uses Hundreds of Tomahawk Missiles on Iran, Alarming Some at Pentagon

The U.S. military has fired over 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles in four weeks of war with Iran, burning through the precision weapons at a rate that has alarmed some Pentagon officials and prompted internal discussions about how to make more available, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The U.S. Department of War and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
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