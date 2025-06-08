US Aims to Solidify Troops in Syria

Following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, the U.S. is looking to strike an agreement with Syria's new government that would allow the establishment of a permanent American military presence in the country, the New Arab reported Friday.

The development marks a shift in U.S. policy, transitioning from an unauthorized military footprint in Syria to a legalized partnership with its new government, headed by Abu Mohammed al-Golani, also the leader of Hayat Tahrir Sham, the militant group that led Assad's ouster on Dec. 8.

According to London's Telegraph, the U.S. assisted HTS in removing Assad. Now the Americans are moving in to establish a permanent presence, all the while removing around 500 troops from Syria and closing two military bases. A high-level U.S. military delegation is set to visit Damascus to finalize an agreement legitimizing the U.S. presence. Speculation of the talks follows a meeting between President Donald Trump and Golani in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.