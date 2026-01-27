WATCH TV LIVE

US Links Security Guarantees for Ukraine to Peace Deal Ceding Donbas

Tuesday, 27 January 2026 06:55 AM EST

The Trump administration has signaled to Ukraine that U.S. security guarantees would depend on Kyiv first agreeing to a peace deal likely requiring it to cede the Donbas region to Russia, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing eight people familiar with the talks.

Washington has also indicated it could offer Ukraine more weapons to strengthen its peacetime army if Kyiv agreed to withdraw forces from the parts of the eastern region it controls, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Tuesday, 27 January 2026 06:55 AM
