WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: us | sanctions | rosneft | lukoil | putin | ceasefire

US Mulls Rosneft, Lukoil Sanctions if Putin Balks on Ceasefire

Friday, 15 August 2025 03:50 PM EDT

The United States is weighing the threat of sanctions against Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil as part of a menu of options to push President Vladimir Putin to accept a ceasefire with Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. 

Rosneft is a state-owned oil company and one of the largest publicly traded oil companies in the world. Lukoil is Russia's second-largest oil company and one of the largest private oil and gas companies globally.

By considering sanctions on these key companies, the United States appears to be increasing pressure on Russia to engage more seriously in ceasefire negotiations, according to the report. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The United States is weighing the threat of sanctions against Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil as part of a menu of options to push President Vladimir Putin to accept a ceasefire with Ukraine, it was reported Friday.
us, sanctions, rosneft, lukoil, putin, ceasefire
114
2025-50-15
Friday, 15 August 2025 03:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved