WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: US military aircraft down loss iraq

US Military Refueling Plane Goes Down in Iraq and Rescue Is Underway

Thursday, 12 March 2026 07:00 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American military refueling plane went down in Iraq and rescue efforts were underway, U.S. Central Command said Thursday.

The KC-135 aircraft was part of the operation against Iran, but the crash was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire, the military said in a statement.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees the Middle East, said that two aircraft were involved and that one landed safely and the other went down in western Iraq. It described the latter as “a loss.”

A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a developing situation, said the other plane involved also was a KC-135 tanker.

“More information will be made available as the situation develops,” Central Command said in a statement. “We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members.”

The tanker is the fourth publicly acknowledged aircraft to crash as part of the U.S. military’s operations against Iran. Last week, the military confirmed that three American fighter jets were mistakenly downed by friendly Kuwaiti fire.

All six crew members safely ejected from the F-15E Strike Eagles and were in stable condition after being recovered, the U.S. said.

Seven American troops have been killed in combat during the Iran war so far. About 140 U.S. service members have been wounded, including eight severely, the Pentagon said earlier this week.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An American military refueling plane went down in Iraq and rescue efforts were underway, U.S. Central Command said Thursday.The KC135 aircraft was part of the operation against Iran, but the crash was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire, the military said in a...
US military aircraft down loss iraq
230
2026-00-12
Thursday, 12 March 2026 07:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved