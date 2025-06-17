WATCH TV LIVE

US to Shut Embassy in Jerusalem From Wednesday Through Friday

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 07:15 PM EDT

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will be shut from Wednesday through Friday due to the security situation in the region and to comply with Israeli guidance, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

"Given the security situation and in compliance with Israel Home Front Command guidance, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, June 18) through Friday (June 20). This includes the Consular Sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv," the State Department said on X.

