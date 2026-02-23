WATCH TV LIVE

Official: US Meets With Russia, China on Nuclear Pact

Monday, 23 February 2026 02:26 PM EST

The U.S. met with a Russian delegation in Geneva on Monday and will meet a Chinese delegation on Tuesday for talks about forging a potential multilateral nuclear arms control treaty, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

The U.S. has called for a new, broader arms control treaty that would bring in China as well as Russia, after expiration of an agreement limiting U.S. and Russian missile and warhead deployments, known as New START.

China's ambassador for disarmament, Shen Jian, said this month that his country would not participate in new negotiations for nuclear arms control with Moscow and Washington at this stage. It was not immediately clear whether Tuesday's talks would involve formal negotiations.

The Chinese and Russian permanent missions in Geneva did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Earlier in February, the U.S. said China had conducted a secret nuclear test in June 2020, which Shen unequivocally denied.

The senior U.S. official said they had already conducted good bilateral talks with the UK and France, which are also members of the U.N. Security Council.

"Taking discussions to the five permanent members of the Security Council was the next logical step," they stated, adding that they were optimistic. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


