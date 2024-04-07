×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: us | china | mayorkas | dhs

Mayorkas: US, China in Talks to Deport More Chinese Nationals

By    |   Sunday, 07 April 2024 08:28 PM EDT

The U.S. and China are involved in high-level talks to increase the number of Chinese nationals who would be deported from the U.S., Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told NBC News.

American officials have said that China had been previously uncooperative with U.S. efforts to deport Chinese nationals, and the number of migrants from China illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has increased to the tens of thousands over the past two years.

However, Mayorkas said that China's refusal to accept deportations "may be changing."

"We have been working with the People's Republic of China to actually receive individuals whom we have determined are not eligible to remain in the United States," he said.

Mayorkas also raised the issue in February while meeting his Chinese counterpart, Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong, in Vienna.

Mayorkas added that he is "hopeful" that the talks will help change the current situation.

"We are in a wait-and-see posture, but we are working with our counterparts," he said. "It's a process."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection logged over 24,000 illegal border-crossings by Chinese nationals in fiscal year 2023, up from just over 2,000 in 2022.

The U.S. has, for years, counted China as part of a group of "recalcitrant" or "noncooperative" countries regarding deportations. This group has included other geopolitical adversaries of the U.S., including Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The U.S. and China are involved in high-level talks to increase the number of Chinese nationals that would be deported from the U.S., Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told NBC News.
us, china, mayorkas, dhs
226
2024-28-07
Sunday, 07 April 2024 08:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved