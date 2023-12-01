US Dispatches Bunker Buster Bombs to Israel

The United States has dispatched a considerable arsenal, including recently the "BLU-109" 2,000-pound bunker-buster bomb, to Israel to aid its ongoing military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The delivery, comprising approximately 15,000 bombs and 57,000 artillery shells, began following the Oct. 7 attack and continued in recent days, as confirmed by U.S. officials, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The transferred munitions include unguided Mk82 and 2,000-pound Mk84 bombs, GBU-39 small-diameter bombs, and JDAMs converting unguided bombs into guided ones. The BLU-109 bunker buster, designed to penetrate concrete shelters, is among the arsenal, potentially targeting Hamas's underground tunnels in Gaza's urban landscape.

The weapons provided by the U.S., previously used in conflicts such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia, and Libya, raise concerns as they are employed in densely populated urban areas, unlike the open, nonurban environments of previous conflicts.

The Biden administration, grappling with the delicate diplomatic balancing act, has urged Israel to exercise caution to minimize civilian casualties while supplying substantial military support. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need for Israel to establish explicit protections for civilians and maintain humanitarian assistance.

"I made clear that after a pause, it was imperative that Israel put in place clear protections for civilians and for sustaining humanitarian assistance going forward," Blinken said in Dubai on Friday.

Critics, including Brian Finucane from the International Crisis Group, question the consistency of these weapons transfers with the administration's call for smaller-diameter bombs.

"There is potentially a legitimate use for these things, to bust underground bunkers," said Finucane, the former attorney-advisor at the State Department. "The problem is there's a massive refugee camp with hundreds of thousands of civilians on top of those tunnels when you drop the bomb. You need to factor in the harm to civilians."

President Joe Biden, initially expressing full support for Israel, has modified the administration's stance due to the escalating civilian death toll in Gaza with more concern for civilians. The conflict has claimed the lives of over 15,000 Palestinians, with more than 1,200 Israelis killed during the Oct. 7 attack.

Amidst failed continuing cease-fire negotiations, Israel resumed its offensive in Gaza on Friday.

Military analysts say there are many challenges faced by the Israeli military in attempting to eliminate Hamas from the densely populated Gaza Strip. Despite urging civilians to evacuate certain areas, a significant population remains, complicating military operations.

In addition to bombs, the U.S. has supplied Israel with 57,000 155mm artillery shells, a munition also provided to Ukraine since the 2022 Russian invasion.

Calls for a permanent cease-fire from the U.N., humanitarian agencies, and Arab countries mediating negotiations have been rejected by the Biden administration, which continues to support Israel's efforts to oust Hamas from power in Gaza.