Ukrainian Security Chief and Prosecutor General Suspended: Senior Official

volodymyr zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen during the press conference with Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 11. (Alexey Furman/Getty)

Monday, 18 July 2022 07:25 AM EDT

Two top officials removed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been suspended pending investigations but have not been formally dismissed, a senior presidential aide said on Monday.

Zelenskyy said on Sunday Ivan Bakanov had been removed as head of the SBU domestic security agency and Iryna Venediktova had been removed as prosecutor general, citing dozens of cases of collaboration with Russia by officials in their agencies.

Andriy Smyrnov, deputy head of the presidential office, told Ukrainian television that Venediktova had been suspended and Bakanov had been "temporarily removed from fulfilling his duties" while "checks and investigations" are carried out.

Asked whether the two officials could return to their jobs if the investigations exonerate them, he said: "We live in a law-abiding country, and of course I can conceive of (the possibility of) this." 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


